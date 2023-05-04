Author Of Twilight Book Appearing At Galaxy

St. Johnsbury author and artist Bill Tulp poses with some of his earlier graphic stories he has published, and the new title he wrote and illustrated, The Life and Times of Alexander Twilight. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
HARDWICK — The Galaxy Bookshop will host an evening with artist Bill Tulp on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m.
A St. Johnsbury resident, Tulp is author/illustrator of a new biography of Vermont pioneer Alexander Twilight, written in a graphic novel style. Twilight is known as the first American of color to graduate college and, later, to serve in state legislature.
An Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village team of jurors chose Tulp to be one of four “Open For Interpretation Artists” in 2022. His research in the archives of the Old Stone House - a building designed and built by Alexander Twilight - formed the basis of his book, The Life and Times of Alexander Twilight. It includes details of 19th-century clothing and architecture, as well as the agriculture and landscape of northern Vermont.
Bill Tulp has been an artist from a young age, working in a variety of mediums from drawing and painting to mosaics and papier mache. He graduated from East Carolina University with a BFA in Painting and Printmaking, and has worked as an art teacher, environmental educator, illustrator, portrait artist, gardener, and forest worker over the years. Tulp has a special interest in comics and visual storytelling, and has experimented with writing and drawing graphic stories throughout his life.
For more information, call 472-5533 or visit galaxybookshop.indielite.org. The Galaxy Bookshop, located at 41 South Main Street in Hardwick, is locally-owned and celebrating its 34th year.
