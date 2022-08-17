Award Winner Linda Kline At Weathervane Saturday

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Tony nominee Linda Kline will be on the panel at the Weathervane Theatre for this Saturday’s talkback series of A Class Act.
A Class Act, co-authored by Kline, opens Aug. 19. The talkback will take place immediately following the 7:30 p.m. performance, at approximately 9:45. Also on the panel will be members of the cast.
“A Class Act is going to be a very special production here at the Weathervane,” said producing artistic director Ethan Paulini. “It’s a smart show. It’s a funny show. It’s a touching show. It’s got incredible music. And perhaps most importantly, the artists are inspired by the material which translates to a rich audience experience.”
The man behind the incredible music is Ed Kleban who is also the subject of A Class Act and is played in Weathervane’s production by Ethan Paulini. Kleban is best known as lyricist of A Chorus Line (also playing at the Weathervane this season).
“At its core, A Class Act is a true valentine to musical theatre,” Paulini said. The most traditional musical theatre comedy piece in Weathervane’s season, the play centers around people; people who connect over things they love. In this case that love is musical theatre.
One person in Ed’s life who served as source material for some of the characters is Linda Kline who was Ed’s romantic partner at the time of his death.
“As a writer, I draw on what I know,” said Kline. “The character Mona wrote for Captain Kangaroo because I wrote for Captain Kangaroo.” She adds that elements of the characters of Lucy and Sophie were based on herself as well.
Kline created A Class Act with Emmy Award winner Lonny Price over 20 years ago. While many things have changed (including the art form itself), what Kline wants A Class Act audiences to walk away with has not: “A heightened appreciation for craft. For dedication to whatever it is that you did in life.”
A Class Act runs in rotating repertory through Oct. 8. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane’s box office (389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield).
