IPPY-Award winning author and death doula Anne-Marie Keppel released her latest novel August 3, 2020 titled “Death of Faefolk,” the story of four youth and a mysterious young man who bond over the death of a stray dog.
The book has already received support from nationally known leaders in death education such as Dr. Karen Wyatt and Lee Webster.
Filled with adventure, ordinary magic and healing through ancestral lines, “Death of Faefolk” opens conversations about the taboo topic of death, helping young people realize the value and preciousness of their lives. This story of “examining your bones” takes place after The Great Virus, where innocence and elderhood meet — and death education is essential to understanding how to live. It is written for ages 11 and up but adults will certainly enjoy the adventure and it will help open conversations with their teenagers.
Keppel is a lifelong resident of the Northeast Kingdom. Her previous novel, “Death Nesting,” was awarded an Independent Publisher Book Award in May 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.