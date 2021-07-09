St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.