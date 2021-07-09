On Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m., Back Roads Readings will present poets Chard deNiord and Sydney Lea in a free reading outside in a tent at the Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
A reception and book signing with the poets will follow. Two more readings follow: Sunday, July 25 - Victoria Redel and Marie Howe, and Sunday, Aug. 8 - Mary Ruefle and Julia Alvarez.
For more information go to www.backroadsreadings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.