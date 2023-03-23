LYNDONVILLE — The Baffo Box Show: A Compact Cardboard Comedy will be at the York Street Meeting House, Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m.
Performed in a one-of-a-kind suit-stage, this all-ages show packs classic hand puppetry, Dadaist ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy into a cardboard box, and then delivers it with impeccable timing live onstage.
Inside the box are the Baffos, two slapstick chaps who keep the sun, moon and everything else running on schedule. From the moment the lid opens, the Baffos juggle and dance their way through the day’s chores, despite the undeniable evidence that their world is changing.
A daring work of puppetry and object manipulation, full of beautiful images, junk music sonatas, and Modern Times Theater’s unique brand of all-ages comedy, this re-envisioning of classic hand puppet forms is digital entertainment as it was meant to be: two hands, 10 fingers, and no camera tricks.
Puppeteered by Justin Lander and directed by Rose Friedman, The Baffo Box Show was supported by a 2022 Family Grant from the Jim Henson Foundation.
Modern Times Theater has been making and touring puppet shows and variety acts, and creating public community events since 2007. They pursue a divergent model of art making, creating venues in unlikely locations and revitalizing the historic, run-down, and defunct. Working in populist theater forms, they seek to reinvent and reimagine classic American entertainment.
Co-founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are a husband and wife duo, producers for Vermont Vaudeville and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater.
