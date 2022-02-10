Baldwin-Buckley Debate Hosted Online By KCP Presents

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is hosting a KCP Presents virtual presentation of “Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge,” by New York City’s Obie-winning theatre company, Elevator Repair Service.
The presentation, a verbatim reenactment of James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr.’s historic 1965 Cambridge University debate, is available online Sunday, Feb. 13 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. A live interactive discussion with the show’s director and actors will take place at 7 p.m. after the Feb. 17 show.
In 1965 James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr. were invited to The Cambridge University Union to debate the resolution “The American Dream is at the Expense of The American Negro.” The result was a confrontation between Baldwin, one of the most powerful figures of the civil rights movement, and Buckley, often considered the father of 20th century patrician conservatism. Elevator Repair Service, a company with a rich history of adapting unconventional texts, stages the debate verbatim.
The piece was conceived in late 2019 by long-time Elevator Repair Service (ERS) company member, Greig Sargeant. In the many months since early conversations with ERS Artistic Director John Collins, the subject of the debate has only become more urgent. With both 1965 and 2022 in mind, “Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge” presents the debate as real, immediate, and of this moment.
“The famous Baldwin-Buckley debate still matters today,” reports The Atlantic. “In 1965, two American titans faced off on the subject of the country’s racial divides. (T)he event has lost none of its relevance.”
“Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge,” is free, but ticketed. For more information about how to view the presentation, visit www.catamountarts.org.
The KCP Presents series is produced by Catamount Arts in association with Kingdom County Productions. It is supported by local sponsors and grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council, and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
