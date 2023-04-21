Ballet Vermont To Perform At Highland Center

WATERBURY — Ballet Vermont’s performing company steps onto the stage May 6 at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro for its premiere performance of (re)BOUND, new works of contemporary ballet by Vermont choreographers Chatch Pregger, Isadora Snapp and Avi Waring.
Since opening their studio in February 2022 in Waterbury, Ballet Vermont has created a performing company that performs joyful, accessible shows. The company works to change the historical narrative of ballet, with a focus on inclusivity, accessibility and joy. It provides adult dancers consistent training, opportunities to learn new and classical repertoire as well as performance pay. (re)BOUND will be Ballet Vermont’s first stage show after seven seasons of dancing on grass at farms across Vermont in the Farm to Ballet Project (the eighth season opens July 8).
(re)BOUND presents choreography that examines family and relationship dynamics, breaking out/searching for individuality, and intimacy through shared experiences over time. Artistic Director and choreographer Chatch Pregger reflects, “Working on this choreography has been an opportunity for the dancers and choreographers to work through their own experiences with family, love and relationships. I invite the audience to share in a transformative experience with us.”
The show runs about 65 minutes. For ticket and further information visit balletvermont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.