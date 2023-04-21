Ballet Vermont To Perform At Highland Center

Contributed by https://www.balletvermont.org

WATERBURY — Ballet Vermont’s performing company steps onto the stage May 6 at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro for its premiere performance of (re)BOUND, new works of contemporary ballet by Vermont choreographers Chatch Pregger, Isadora Snapp and Avi Waring.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.