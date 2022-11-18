Band Featuring Award-winning Vocalist Playing Lyndon Legion Tonight

A new band debuts at American Legion Post #30 in Lyndon tonight from 7 to 11 p.m. Hosted by the Legion Riders, the event is to benefit the Legion’s ongoing commitment to community service.
The band, Foxfyre, will perform a mix of country, classic, and blues rock. Foxfyre has a line-up of well-known performers, veterans of bands familiar to the area; every member plays and sings lead.
The band is fronted by Kim Moran Hiltz, whose previous band, “The NH Rock Bottom Band,” won the NH Country Music Association Awards “Battle of the Bands” in 2006. The band went to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to compete in the North American Country Music Association International Finals in 2007 where they won “Best New Country Band of the Year” and “Best Female Entertainer of the Year.”
Other band members are Bob King, guitars and vocals, who played with the band “Crystal Ship,” a Doors tribute band; Rob Hiltz Jr., drums and vocals, a member of “The Dials” who backed up Molly Hatchet and The Blend; Bob Comeau, guitars, mandolin, pedal steel, and vocals, played in “The Bog Drivers,” “Dirt Road,” and “JR and the Bobcats”; Paul Hayward, keyboards and vocals, played with “Lazy Livin,” “SLY DOG.” He also played the Final Weekend at Jonathan’s in St. Johnsbury with Magnum Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.