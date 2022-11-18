Band Featuring Award-winning Vocalist Playing Lyndon Legion Tonight

Award-winning singer Kim Moran Hiltz will perform with a new band called Foxfyre at the American Legion in Lyndon on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

A new band debuts at American Legion Post #30 in Lyndon tonight from 7 to 11 p.m. Hosted by the Legion Riders, the event is to benefit the Legion’s ongoing commitment to community service.

