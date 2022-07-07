Kathleen Monroe, of Barnet, presented “THOMAS O’KELLY OHIO 8TH VOL. INFANTRY REGIMENT” to the Green Mountain Civil War Round Table in White River Junction recently and displayed several items owned by her great-grandfather who fought in the Civil War. (Contributed Photo)
Barnet resident Kathleen Monroe, local author and retired speech-language pathologist, finished her longtime goal of visiting all 251 towns and cities in Vermont on Aug. 1, 2021. Her marked-up map of the state is covered with notes, ice cream cone drawings symbolizing places to visit for a sweet treat. (Courtesy photo)
Kathleen Monroe shows a page from her book which features a childhood photo of Jacques Cousteau, at left, the summer he visited Barnet and first learned to dive at Harvey's Lake. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
WEST BARNET — Barnet’s Kathleen Monroe recently presented “THOMAS O’KELLY OHIO 8TH VOL. INFANTRY REGIMENT” to the Green Mountain Civil War Round Table in White River Junction.
Monroe, a retired private practitioner in speech-language pathology, earned the moniker “research dog” from colleagues and friends.
In 2020, Kathleen published her first book, Legends of Barnet, Vermont: History, Mystery, Curiosities & Culture of a Small Vermont Town. The book sold well over 700 copies.
In addition, Kathleen recently finished writing Our Irish Family Heritage: the Kelly and Monroe Families and their Relations. She is working on a companion volume to Legends of Barnet. The new volume focuses on the history of summers in the Barnet resort community.
Monroe’s great-grandfather, Thomas O’Kelly (born in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland;1840-1921), came to the United States in 1848. He, his parents, and his siblings moved from Jersey City, New Jersey, to Brooklyn, Ohio, a township in Cuyahoga County.
Thomas, a member of the Hibernian Guards, an Irish mutual benefit and temperance group, added the O’ to his surname and enrolled in Captain William Kinney’s all Irish Company B, Ohio 8th Volunteer Infantry Regiment. His regiment trained as skirmishers at Camp Dennison near Cincinnati, where he was issued an Enfield rifle. He fought in numerous battles, ending his career on Friday, November 27, 1863, at the Battle of Mine Run, where a musket ball entered the side of his left knee joint, resulting in a lifelong complete ankylosis.
Monroe’s presentation included a talk on O’Kelly’s history and display of his Enfield rifle complete with ramrod and bayonet, promotion papers, discharge papers, belt buckle, mess kit silverware, cartridge emblem, numerous photos, newspaper articles about O’Kelly’s last days in a Soldiers and Sailors Home, and his 1901 naturalization document.
Ginny Gage, the editor of the Green Mountain Civil War Round Table’s Camp Griffin Gazette, enthusiastically reviewed Monroe’s presentation as “a great program.”
If readers want to get in touch with Monroe, one can do so by emailing speakvt@sover.net.
