Barnet’s Goodwillie House Open For Tours Saturday

BARNET — The historic Goodwillie House in Barnet will be open for tours Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The house serves as a showcase of domestic artifacts from the area’s history. Linens, furniture, kitchen wares and tools are displayed throughout the many rooms. In addition, the Goodwillie house has a hidden room in the basement which possibly was built to serve as a hiding place for people running away from the horrors of slavery as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Built in 1791 by the area’s first minister, David Goodwillie, Goodwillie House is much larger than most houses of that time period. Most settlers lived in log cabins or other primitive shelter; only a few would have had a framed house. Being larger, this house would have been more expensive to build. At that time houses were either unpainted or painted with cheap red paint; Rev. David painted his house white.
The house is located on Barnet Center Road, a quarter mile north of West Barnet Rd. There is no admission charge.
