BARNET — Imagine you had a time machine where and could set the dials to take a trip through the entire history of a small New England town.
You’d catch a glimpse of the Abenaki people who first knew the land. You might stop to visit with the town’s founding fathers and mothers: the rugged Scots who came to scratch out a life here, a half a world from home. As you traveled you’d meet farmers and millers, school teachers and ministers, Civil War veterans, manufacturers, summer residents, tourists, and maybe even an escaped slave, making his harrowing flight to freedom in Canada.
Barnet has such a time machine. It’s called the Goodwillie House Museum.
Built in 1791 by the area’s first minister, David Goodwillie, the house is on the National Register of Historic Places and now serves as a showcase of domestic artifacts from the area’s history.
Linens, furniture, kitchen wares and farm tools are displayed throughout the many rooms of the house. In addition, the Goodwillie House Museum has interpretive displays about how local citizens participated in the War of 1812, the Civil War and other military engagements. It also has a hidden room in the basement which was possibly built to serve as a hiding place for runaway slaves as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
The Goodwillie House Museum is located on Barnet Center Road, half a mile north of the West Barnet/Peacham Road.
Touring dates and hours: June 17, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; July 4, Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; August 12, Saturday, Annual Meeting and Events (details to be announced) Sept. 2, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Friday Fall Foliage Weekend 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 633-2325 for group and private tours. There is no admission charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.