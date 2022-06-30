Barnet’s Historic Goodwillie House Opens July 4

BARNET — On July 4, 1792, just after Barnet’s Goodwillie House was built, residents might have celebrated the day by shooting flintlock muskets in the air, chasing after a greased pig, or attending a reading of the Declaration of Independence. There would likely have been gunny sack races for the kids, pie-eating contests, bonfires and a parade with fife and drums.
While the traditions have changed, the Goodwillie House still stands 230 years later and will open for tours Monday, July 4 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Built in 1791 by the area’s first minister, David Goodwillie, the house is on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as a showcase of artifacts from the area’s history. Linens, furniture, kitchen wares and farm tools are displayed throughout the many rooms of the house. “In addition, the Goodwillie house has a hidden room in the basement which was possibly built to serve as a hiding place for runaway slaves as a stop on the Underground Railroad,” said Alan Boye of Barnet.
“If you have never visited the Goodwillie House, you and your family are in for a treat,” he added. “If you have, you’ll want to come to see the many improvements and changes to Barnet’s treasured house.
The Goodwillie House is located on Barnet Center Rd., a quarter-mile north of West Barnet/Peacham Rd. There is no admission charge.
