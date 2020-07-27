‘Baroque Masterpieces’ To Be Presented By North Country Chamber Players

FRANCONIA, NH — The North Country Chamber Players will present the second weekend of free concerts for the White Mountains Music Festival at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia.
The “Baroque Masterpieces” concerts will feature some of the most popular works written in the Baroque Period (1600-1750) and will include Handel’s “Water Music, Suite No. 3” and Bach’s beloved “Brandenburg Concerto No.2.”
These one-hour programs are suitable for listeners of all ages and musical backgrounds, and are designed for maximum enjoyment of the al fresco experience, including professionally engineered sound amplification. In recognition of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and observe proper social distancing from all persons outside one’s immediate household.
Online registration is required for all seating. Attendees must bring their ticket with them. To register and get more information about the season, visit the Chamber website at northcountrychamberplayers.org.
