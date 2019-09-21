Bath Public Library has received a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities to present George Morrison, “Robert Rogers of the Rangers” on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 pm at the Bath Public Library.
“The famous Major Rogers” renown was such that he became at one time the single best known American on both sides of the Atlantic, even attaining what Washington had sought, yet never achieved. But who was this frontier farmer, raised in Dunbarton?
Thirty years after his death in obscurity in May 1795, his exploits were mined by James Fenimore Cooper for his best-selling novels, and in the 20th and 21st centuries, in other novels, and in histories, movies, and on television. George Morrison takes us along on a journey from colonial North America to the 21st century.
George Morrison earned a BA in History at the University of New Hampshire. He served for 27 years as a high school teacher. A long-time researcher of unpublished primary sources, Morrison has contributed to the work of numerous aviation historians and artists in several countries. He is a life-long photographer, historian, and motorcyclist. Morrison has already traveled over 18,000 miles in the course of researching monuments and memorials, an interest sparked by a puzzling 1918 monument inscription.
This program is free and open to the public. There will be light refreshments served. New Hampshire Humanities nurtures the joy of learning and inspires community engagement by bringing life-enhancing ideas and subjects from the Humanities to the people of New Hampshire.
For more information, contact the Bath Public Library at 747-3372 or e-mail bathlibrarykjb@gmail.com.
