BeauSoleil Avec Michael Doucet’s Farewell Tour Comes To The Colonial

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Cajun greats BeauSoleil return to The Colonial Theatre on their farewell tour “One Last Time – Au Revoir!” Saturday, Sept. 24.
For the past 45 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making potent and popular Cajun music, and they are now back on the road with their farewell tour “One Last Time—Au Revoir!” Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members, and created and driven by Doucet, BeauSoleil is notorious for bringing even the most staid audience to its feet. Their distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleans jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, Zydeco, country and bluegrass, captivating listeners from the Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans to Carnegie Hall.
Since becoming the first Cajun band to win a Grammy, BeauSoleil has garnered many accolades, including 12 more Grammy nominations. Their music is so integral to the Cajun culture that they have been featured on the HBO program ‘Treme.”
The mission of the Friends of The Colonial is to inspire and invite participation in the cultural conversation by preserving and improving this historic landmark theatre, providing high-quality film and performing arts programming and quality family entertainment, and offering a vision of small-town revitalization based on the arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.