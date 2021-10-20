‘Beauty Of Horses’ Art Exhibit On Display At NVRH

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is showing a new display, “The Beauty Of Horses,” by local artist Elly Barksdale. The exhibit, which opened Oct. 15, runs until Dec. 6.
Barksdale, who grew up in Newark, Vermont and is a Lyndon Institute graduate, teaches and promotes art, and helps to connect local communities - specifically youth - to artistic opportunity through serving on boards of various organizations. Her show at NVRH comes on the heels of her first solo show that was displayed at the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville.
“I hope that in this collection I have shown the beauty that I see in horses when they are simply being horses. They need not do anything extreme to be absolutely stunning,” shared Barksdale.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery is on the hospital’s main floor. Due to COVID-19, the hospital asks patrons to visit the exhibit in person only when they have a healthcare appointment at the hospital. A short video of the exhibit can also be viewed on the gallery webpage at nvrh.org/the-charles-m-and-hanna-h-gray-gallery.
All exhibited art is for sale and a portion of the proceeds benefit the NVRH ARTs program. For more information, contact Associate Director of Philanthropy and Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org, or at 802-748-7313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.