Beauty of Horses Featured At Satellite Gallery

LYNDONVILLE — Born and raised off the grid in tiny Newark, Vt., Elly Barksdale began filling binders with drawings and paintings when she was just a little girl. “I try to take what I see and boil it down to an elemental version of itself that highlights beauty and light,” she says.
This month, Barksdale’s luminous work will be on display and for sale at the Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot St., in Lyndonville. Among her most recent pieces are impressionistic portraits of horses, which she says were her “childhood muses.”
Now, as an adult, she is seeing them with new eyes.
“The easy grace, poise, and character that horses possess is a joy to endeavor to portray,” says Barksdale. “I find it to be a lot like painting people, which has been my focus for years. Looking at horses is like looking at ourselves, except we only have to look at the purest parts. They have attitude, quirks, compassion, and tendencies all their own, just as we have. I hope that in this collection I have shown the beauty that I see in horses when they are simply being horses. They need not do anything extreme to be absolutely stunning.”
Barksdale attended Lyndon Institute, where she says two influential artist-teachers, Ellen Levitt and Barb Follett, encouraged her and bolstered her confidence in the studio. At Smith College, she studied fine art with a concentration in sculpture.
“While at Smith I took my first painting class and felt like the world of color exploded into my vision,” says Barksdale. “I looked at my environment, my loved ones, stranger’s faces, everything differently. There was so much more color, depth, and light to my surroundings than I had even taken the time to notice before,” she says. “I feel fortunate that art has always been something that has been valued by my support system. It was never just an elective; it was always a part of my core.”
The public is invited to an opening reception at the gallery on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m.
