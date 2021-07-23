Beg, Steal or Borrow Brings Bluegrass July 25 to GNWCA

COLUMBIA, N.H. — After over a year with no live performances, Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia hosts its first concert of 2021 on July 25 at 2 p.m. with the Vermont bluegrass band Beg, Steal or Borrow.
Since its formation in 2013, Beg, Steal or Borrow has appeared at numerous festivals and venues in the northeastern United States. Known for its harmonies, instrumentals, and tight musical interplay, the band has won band competitions at Podunk, Grey Fox, and Thomas Point Beach, hence being dubbed a “Triple Crown Bluegrass Band” by Bluegrass Today magazine. The quintet continues to perform on the heels of its debut album of original music, “Old Mountain Time.”
The band is comprised of musicians from northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Mandolinist Geoff Goodhue released an album with J.D. Hutchison and Tim O’Brien on Howdy Skies records and is a member of The Brian Bowers Band. Fiddler Roland Clark was a member of the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra with whom he toured Europe and performed at Carnegie Hall. “Roland channels Vassar Clements’ fiddling style so fully that you might close your eyes and believe Vassar is in the house,” said GNWCA president Charlie Jordan.
Banjo player Luke Auriemmo and bassist Fran Forim are founders of Vermont’s outlaw bluegrass quartet, The Mud City Ramblers, who have haunted Lamoille County for nearly 20 years. Guitarist and singer Jeremy Sicely fronts The Hillside Rounders with his father and uncle, and received The Times Argus 2016 male vocalist of the year for their “Lighting In A Bottle” album.
