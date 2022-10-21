Bendigo Fletcher Plays Final Colonial Theatre Show Of Season Oct. 28

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Bendigo Fletcher, renowned for their inimitable live performances, will play a costume-encouraged Halloween show Friday, Oct. 28 at The Colonial Theatre.
As a shape-shifting genre collision, Bendigo Fletcher is many things but all of them are great music. FLOOD Magazine hailed their debut album, as “Somewhere between the post-Woodstock folk scene of the ’70s and that decade’s burgeoning hard rock movement,” and Music Connection dubbed it, “Alt-rock, country-flecked folk-rock soaked in LSD.”
Although their sound may be laid back, their success is meteoric. In addition to their appearance at SXSW this past March, and the Newport Folk Festival in July, their new EP release is garnering rave reviews.
The final live show of the 2022 season, Bendigo Fletcher is sponsored by Northern Lights Music, Harpoon Brewing, and Moat Mountain Brewing. Member general-admission tickets are $25, and non-member, $33. Tickets and information are available online at BethlehemColonial.org.
The mission of the Friends of The Colonial is to inspire and invite participation in the cultural conversation by preserving and improving this historic landmark theatre, providing high-quality film and performing arts programming and quality family entertainment, and offering a vision of small-town revitalization based on the arts.
