Benefit Waterski Camp Overcomes Weather Obstacles
Waterski campers pause at this year's Harvey's Lake Waterski Camp, abbreviated this year because of adversarial weather. (Courtesy photo)

BARNET — Catamount Arts’ Harvey’s Lake Water Ski Camp, an annual fundraising event hosted by Steve Dolgin, fell smack in the middle of a period plagued by torrential rains and flooding throughout much of Vermont. The camp typically teaches about 45 children, in three groups, to get up on skis within three days. This year, in a summer characterized by wildfire smoke and dire weather, they only had one.

