Benefit Waterski Camp Overcomes Weather Obstacles

BARNET — Catamount Arts’ Harvey’s Lake Water Ski Camp, an annual fundraising event hosted by Steve Dolgin, fell smack in the middle of a period plagued by torrential rains and flooding throughout much of Vermont. The camp typically teaches about 45 children, in three groups, to get up on skis within three days. This year, in a summer characterized by wildfire smoke and dire weather, they only had one.
Organizers anxiously watched the weather as camp week approached. They postponed the camp by one day, and then two. “Every day, we had to make the sad call to everyone, saying it wasn’t safe or the right thing to do,” lamented Catamount Arts’ Ashley Van Zandt.
Then the storms broke, and Dolgin’s team made a quick decision to take advantage of an isolated sunny day, offering an abbreviated version of the camp. “Harvey’s Lake swelled from all the rain,” said Van Zandt,” and everyone’s docks were deep underwater.” Still, Dolgin and team made the most of a calm Thursday, teaching 11 students - including one dad - to water ski.
Dolgin credits patient, skilled training and a positive environment with getting all of his students up on skis during the course of the camp. Students, many of whom return to the camp year after year, are encouraged to cheer and applaud each other.
Since temporarily closing its Eastern Avenue building, Catamount Arts has operated from makeshift offices in the Catamount ArtPort. Still, summer’s strange weather, including smoke from wildfires in Canada and devastating rains that decimated much of Vermont, have led to some difficult cancelation decisions.
It felt more important than ever, Van Zandt said, to find a safe way to proceed with water ski camp, and bring some joy and normalcy to a few Vermont families in any way possible. “Lots of joy,” Van Zandt continued. “Everyone who attended was so grateful and had such big smiles.”
Proceeds from Steve Dolgin’s Harvey’s Lake Water Ski Camp are generously donated every year to Catamount Arts where they fund further opportunities for kids in the community. To learn more, visit catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.