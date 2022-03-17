Beth Kanell Giving March 24 OLLI Presentation At Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — Beth Kanell will be on hand March 24 at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue for the OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) presentation of “Local Life in the 1850’s: Adding the Railroad, Embracing Abolition, and Raising Women a New Leaders.”
Kanell is a familiar face in the St Johnsbury area. “From the moment in 1850 when the Fugitive Slave Act passed, the nation was destined for Civil War,” she says. “How did that stunning decade unfold — right here.” From the extensive research she has done on this time period for her novels, Kanell will highlight how the national events worked themselves out in Vermont.
Kanell is a historian, novelist, poet and memoirist who has done many presentations in a variety of places in the NEK. “Her presentations are always fresh and fascinating,” says OLLI’s Sue Montague. “For a fun way to read history, try her recent novels ‘The Long Shadow’ and ‘This Ardent Flame,’ both set in the Northeast Kingdom in 1850 and 1852.”
Masks, proof of full vaccination (or negative PCR test), and valid ID are required for admittance. The registration process is also new. “We can no longer take any payments/registrations at the door,” Montague stated. “All members/attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-register prior to the start of the program. Go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj and register online with your credit card or call (802) 656-5817.”
