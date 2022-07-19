Bethlehem Contra Dance Scheduled For Saturday At Town Hall

A Bethlehem community contra dance is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Bethlehem Town Hall.

Luke Donforth will be calling and music will be provided by Black Woods, with Renee Blacken and Steve Hoffman on fiddle and David Van Houten on guitar and cittern.

All dances are taught and beginners are welcome. Suggested donations at $10.

For more information, call Van Houten at 444-1222 or email at davidgvanhouten@gmail.com

