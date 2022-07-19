Bethlehem Contra Dance Scheduled For Saturday At Town Hall Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bethlehem community contra dance is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Bethlehem Town Hall.Luke Donforth will be calling and music will be provided by Black Woods, with Renee Blacken and Steve Hoffman on fiddle and David Van Houten on guitar and cittern. All dances are taught and beginners are welcome. Suggested donations at $10.For more information, call Van Houten at 444-1222 or email at davidgvanhouten@gmail.com Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bethlehem Dance David Van Houten Musical Instruments Community Donation Beginner Email × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Local Motorist Involved In Fatal ATV Crash Water Systems At Multiple Area NH Communities To Benefit From Federal Funding New Member Appointed To Planning Commission St. J Man Held Without Bail After Mayonnaise Incident Waterford Historical Society Leads Archaeological Dig St. J Corrections Officer Charged With Repeated Sexual Assault Robbery Tip Leads Police To Arrest Of Local Man Cars Crash At St. Johnsbury Intersection After Crash, Select Board Revisits Bridge Barriers Police: Problem Ordering Pizza For Intoxicated Fairbanks Inn Guest Leads To Disorderly Conduct Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Features Madison Kunigunda Costello is a 2022 Graduate of Clarkson University Chelsea Daigle Receives Degree from Quinnipiac University Abigail des Groseilliers Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Lewis University Denny Gao Earns Spring 2022 President’s List Honors at SUNY Canton Robert Gravel Earns Academic Honors as Part-time Student during the Spring 2022 Semester at SUNY Canton Area Students are 2022 Graduates of Hamilton College Area Students Name to President’s, Dean’s, Honors Lists at Husson College Jacob Labounty is 2022 Graduate of Saint Anselm College Tia-Marie Martinez Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at American International College Karyssa Piers Named to Wheaton College Dean’s List For the Spring 2022 Semester Local Sports After 107 Wins And Three Softball Titles, Lyndon’s Carr Steps Down PHOTOS: Youth Field Hockey Camp At SJA Three Corners Captures 15U Crown, Heads To Regionals East Burke Sibling Skyrunners Headed To World Championships NEK Monarchs Take Third In Stowe Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Join The Vermont 100 Club PHOTOS: Outdoor Grappling Tournament At Fairbanks Field Connecticut Valley North Crowned 10U Softball District IV Champions PHOTOS: Little League 10U District IV Baseball Championship (Central vs. St. J) PHOTOS: Little League 12U District IV Baseball Championship (Connecticut Valley North vs. St. J)
