Bethlehem Library Hosting Evening Of Irish Music

Bethlehem Public Library has received a New Hampshire Humanities Grant for Songs of Emigration: Storytelling Through Traditional Irish Music, a musical program with fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki. This free program, on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m., will be in the library’s community room.
Through traditional music, Wysocki relays some of the adventures, misadventures, and emotions experienced by Irish emigrants. He discusses the historical context of these songs, interspersing their stories with tunes from Ireland that made their way into New England’s musical repertoire, played on his fiddle or guitar.
Wysocki is an award-winning fiddler. At the age of 12, he was the youngest member of the delegation representing the state at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C. He tours nationally, and has released many recordings of Celtic music. Recently, he composed the new theme song for NH Chronicle TV show.
Bethlehem Library programs are free and open to all North Country residents.
Bethlehem Public Library serves the residents of Bethlehem, NH and is open six days per week. For hours, news, and other information, see their website www.bethlehemlibrary.org or Facebook page.
