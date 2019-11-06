The Bethlehem Public Library will host a civic engagement program, Open Questions: What does it mean to be an American? on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room. This program is free and open to the public.
Open Questions is a new series of community conversations presented by New Hampshire Humanities. The series explores important issues in the lives of the people of New Hampshire by creating a safe space to discuss difficult topics. The discussion will be facilitated by two philosophy professors from Saint Anselm College, Dr. Max Latona and Dr. Joshua Tepley. Attend to contribute to the conversation or just listen.
