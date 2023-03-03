Bethlehem:Rocks Estate Gears Up For Maple Sugaring Programs

Hands-on, educational tours for families and visitors from near and far are on deck at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, beginning in March.
Maple sugaring has been a sweet tradition for centuries in New Hampshire, where smoke rising from sugar houses tucked into the woods signals the welcome arrival of spring.
Nowhere can one experience maple sugaring like they can at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ conservation center, Forest Society North at The Rocks.
As the days warm, sap begins to flow through sugar maple trees, ready to be collected and crafted into sweet maple syrup, sugar, and candy.
The New Hampshire Maple Experience is a hands-on, educational experience that includes tapping a maple tree, a horse-drawn wagon ride, a visit to a working sugar house by a tractor-drawn wagon ride, and maple tasting with syrup, donuts, and pickles.
Participants will leave with the knowledge of how to identify a maple tree, how to tap and boil the sap to make syrup, and an understanding of the history of maple sugaring.
“We created the New Hampshire Maple Experience to share both the history and the continuing practice of maple sugaring in New England,” said Nigel Manley, senior outreach manager for the Forest Society at The Rocks “This hands-on experience is truly unique and exciting for all ages. Participants will hand drill holes and tap metal spouts into the trees and if you are lucky and the conditions are right the sap will start flowing.”
The spectacular White Mountain views, including the Pliny, Kilkenny, and Presidential ranges, the Christmas Tree Farm, the new solar array, and the allure of an authentic farm experience draw visitors near and far for the New Hampshire Maple Experience at The Rocks.
The landmark 1,400-acre property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers agri-tourism and eco-tourism opportunities throughout the year.
“What makes the New Hampshire Maple Experience different is that kids and adults alike will learn how to identify a sugar maple tree versus a red maple, use an authentic brace and bit to tap a tree, and the knowledge and enthusiasm shared by our staff and volunteers, including Brad Presby, a fifth-generation maple sugarer,” said Manley. “It’s truly a fun and engaging experience for the whole family that is not to be missed.”
Maple syrup from The Rocks’ own sugar bush will be available for purchase inside the New Hampshire Maple Museum, where visitors can see maple artifacts from the extensive collection of legendary sugar maker Charlie Stewart of nearby Sugar Hill.
The dates for the New Hampshire Maple Experience at The Rocks are Saturday, March 11; Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19; Saturday and Sunday March 25 and 26; and Saturday, April 1
Tours leave hourly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and last approximately 2 hours.
The fee includes tapping a maple sugar tree, two wagon rides, maple tasting, and more.
Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by emailing The Rocks at info@therocks.org or by calling 603-444-6228.
Learn more at https://nhmapleexperience.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.