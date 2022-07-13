ST. JOHNSBURY — In 2019, three years into the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, the Scottish band Albannach shattered series attendance records, drawing an audience twice as large as the prior week’s show. COVID postponed the 2020 concert series, and international travel was still prohibited when the series returned in 2021. This year, however, on Sunday, July 17th, at 5pm, Albannach returns to Dog Mountain.
Anticipating a big turnout, organizers are encouraging Levitt AMP fans to park at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street and take the free shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to the venue.
Albannach is Scots-Gaelic for “Scottish” or “Scotsman,” and the band is indeed comprised of three Scottish musicians, born and bred, along with one American-born Scot and an Irishman. Albannach’s music aims to share and celebrate Scotland’s intriguing culture, history and heritage.
Not just another Scottish ‘Pipes & Drums’ band, Albannach stirs the souls of anyone who hears them with truly primal drumming, a champion piper, and the unexpected (yet somehow right at home) call of a didgeridoo. “It’s like a Celtic punch in the face,” the band says when asked to describe their music. “Not for the faint of heart!”
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Visit www.catamountarts.org for more information.
In addition to 5 p.m. shows every Sunday through the end of August at Dog Mountain, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will present free shows on July 29 (Adam Ezra Group) and Aug. 26 (Fox Royale), on Railroad Street, as part of Final Fridays, monthly summertime block parties that close downtown St. Johnsbury to vehicular traffic at 4 p.m. and culminate with 7 p.m. concerts on Catamount Arts’ mobile stage.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.levitt.org.
