Birch Bark Class Set Feb. 16 For Homeschoolers

ST. JOHNSBURY — Online registration is open for instruction for homeschoolers on making birch bark lanterns or vases at Catamount Arts. Set for Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m.-noon, the class is for students ages 8-12.
The birch tree symbolizes rebirth in Celtic tradition, and class participants will celebrate the dawn of a new year by creating vases or lanterns using natural materials from the environment. The class will explore methods of preparing materials gathered from nature to create unique items. Students may choose either glass jars (for lanterns) or thick cardboard containers for this project. Materials are provided, but students are encouraged to bring any natural materials they like from home such as lichen, moss, polypore mushrooms, or seed heads.
Instructor Christine Nockels is the youth programs assistant at Catamount Arts. She has a BA in illustration, works primarily in painting, embroidery, and collage, and dabbles in nature sculpting and alternative sculpture.
Parents and guardians must complete an online enrollment form after registering and paying for the class. Fee information can be learned at 802-748-2600, ext. 109. Students must bring a snack to class; some snacks will be available for children who don’t have one. Partial funding for this class is provided by an Afterschool and Summer Expanding Access grant.
