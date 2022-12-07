Bishop Shannon Macvean-Brown To Visit St. Peter’s Mission In Lyndonville On Dec. 11

St. Peter’s Episcopal Mission will welcome the Rt. Rev. Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown to a special service on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., at its 51 Elm St. location in Lyndonville. Parishioners and Episcopalians are invited to attend.
This will be the first visit to St. Peter’s since the Rt. Rev. MacVean-Brown was elected bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont on Sept. 28, 2019. She is the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Vermont.
In addition to conducting the service and a planned baptism, Bishop Shannon will also be the featured guest at a special luncheon following worship, with parishioners, past and present, encouraged to come meet the state’s Episcopalian leader.
Prior to her election as the bishop of Vermont, Bishop Shannon served as the interim rector of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Franklin, Ind., a rural congregation committed to its service and radical welcome, a religious philosophy first embraced by Stephanie Spellers in her book by the same name. It provides a guide “for congregations that want to move beyond mere inclusivity toward becoming a place where welcoming ‘the other’ is taken seriously and engaging God’s mission becomes more than just a catch-phrase.”
She has also served at Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis and St. John’s in the Diocese of Indianapolis and several parishes in Michigan, including St. Matthew’s and St. Joseph’s in Detroit, where she was rector from 2006 to 2013.
Bishop Shannon has led diocesan initiatives in Michigan and Indianapolis and served the wider Episcopal Church in a variety of ways. She presently is a member of the Episcopal Church Taskforce on Women, Justice and Reconciliation.
An experienced leader and community organizer, Bishop Shannon has held national leadership roles with Faith in Action, a national community organizing network, and has led Faith in Indiana and Act Indiana, partner organizations working on innovative, multi-faith solutions to statewide issues including immigration, mass incarceration and access to healthcare and childcare. During her time in Detroit, she founded and led the Greater Woodward Community Development Corporation, which advances economic opportunities and well-being of underserved residents of Detroit’s North End.
Bishop Shannon holds a B.F.A. from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids, an M.Div. from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary, and a D.Min. from Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit, where her dissertation was titled “Womanist Theory: An Appreciative Agenda for the Episcopal Church.” Before entering seminary, she worked as a commercial interior designer and jewelry designer.
Bishop Shannon and her husband, Phil, have been married for 29 years. Together, they have a teenage daughter and a chihuahua named Detroit.
