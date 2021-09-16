Blind Owl Band Plays Sept. 17 in Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Blind Owl Band will be performing live in Littleton on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Opera House.
Hailing from Saranac Lake, N.Y., The Blind Owl Band has been creating what they call freight train string music since 2010. Although the quartet’s sound is rooted in traditional stringed instruments (guitar, basses, banjo and mandolin), “their music surges forward with the strength and power of a hundred-ton diesel locomotive,” says Adam Reczek, Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator.
Co-founder Eric Munley (mandolin, vocals) explains part of the band’s mindset: “In a time of perfection and an increasing reliance on digital processors, we’re trying to expand the sound, to inspire use of wood and metal.” In just over 10 years the band has released four albums and toured extensively, logging over 800 shows across 17 states since January 2012. They’ve played on almost every festival east of the Mississippi and shared the stage with countless artists across all genres of the musical spectrum.
This freight train has no one conductor but four shovel boys pushing the limits of their engine night after night, so climb aboard and get ready for a one-of-a-kind ride,” Reczek encourages.
