‘Blood Brothers’ Opens Sept. 2 At Weathervane Theatre

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — The musical Blood Brothers - the story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret - comes to the Weathervane Theatre in alternating repertory Sept. 2-Oct.6.
This gritty rock opera took London by storm, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical. It’s been playing for over 24 years, and boasts a mix of pop, rock, and folk that attracted several pop icons in the mid-1990s Broadway production. During that two-year run, Petula Clark, Carole King, and Helen Reddy made their Broadway debuts as Mrs. Johnstone. Real life half-brothers David and Shaun Cassidy played the twins.
Blood Brothers is directed and choreographed by Weathervane Director Ethan Paulini. “I first saw Blood Brothers on a trip to London when I was a teenager, and then again several years later,” said Paulini. “In over three decades of theatergoing, few other experiences have remained with me the way this iconic show has. A landmark in the history of International Theatre, I am ecstatic to share this special show as part of our 57th season. I have no doubt this will be a production our audiences talk about for seasons to come!”
Blood Brothers features music direction by Colin Keating. Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. Recommended for adults, this production does contain adult language, scenes of a violent nature, and other mature themes. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane’s box office (389 Lancaster Rd.).
