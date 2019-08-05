A well-attended opening for “BLUE — An Exploration in Colour,” was recently held at the MAC Center for the Arts in Newport. Curated by Victoria Mathiesen, her vision for this recent exhibition is simply breathtaking. Above, Julie Raboin chats with Adrien Helm about the Blue Exhibit, with Gallery Committee members Arlene Goldberg and Andrea Strobach in the background. Adding to the evenings festivities, many attendees dressed in blue adding to the ambiance of the show. The myriad of curated artwork encompasses pottery, jewelry, watercolor, oils, walking sticks, fiber arts including scarves, rugs, pillows, hats, stained glass, and much more. The body of work highlights the members of MAC Center for the Arts and visiting artists from the area. BLUE — An Exploration in Colour is free and open to the public. Gallery hours: Monday-Saturday, 10-5, and Sunday, 10-6. For more information visit http://www.maccenterforthearts.com or call (802) 334-1966.
