Bluegrass Icon Jim Rooney Returns To Catamount Feb. 8

ST. JOHNSBURY — Grammy-winning artist and producer Jim Rooney will make his return to St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Feb. 8th, at Catamount Bluegrass Night in St. Johnsbury. Bluegrass Night takes place on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue, in the Masons Lodge starting at 7 p.m. Hosts Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing will also be playing.
Credited with helping to bring mid-century folk music to mainstream audiences, Rooney is a 50-year veteran of the music industry and a winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Distinguished Achievement Award. Called “a walking time capsule of American music,” by Seven Days, Rooney’s star-studded resume includes managing the legendary Boston coffeehouse Club 47, booking the Newport Folk Festival, publishing songs recorded by megastar Garth Brooks, and producing albums for Townes Van Zandt, Nancy Griffith, John Prine and Iris DeMent.
Rooney’s multiple books about the history of American folk music include “Bossmen: Bill Monroe & Muddy Waters,” recommended by none other than Pete Seeger, and a memoir titled, “In It for the Long Run: A Musical Odyssey,” featuring a cover blurb by John Prine. Rooney lives in Vermont, but also spends time in Nashville where he released several solo albums and produced projects by Hal Ketchum, Bonnie Raitt and others.
Rooney will take the stage at Catamount Bluegrass Night at 8 following an opening set by hosts Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing at 7. At 8:45, musicians in the audience are invited to join Rooney, Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing for a jam session, perhaps the most beloved segment of the Catamount Bluegrass Night tradition.
Catamount Bluegrass Night is free but donations are always welcome. For more information on this and other upcoming Catamount Arts events, visit www.catamountarts.org. More information on Jim Rooney can be found on his website at www.jimrooneyproductions.com. Catamount Bluegrass Night is sponsored by Kim and Nancy Fried and by Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMFest).
