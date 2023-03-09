Bluegrass Jamboree Is Saturday at ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts’ monthly Bluegrass Night at ArtPort will host its annual Jamboree on Saturday, March 11, featuring five acoustic acts and a star-studded jam. Featuring hosts Bob & Sarah Amos, Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey, the Kowal Family Band, Dana Robinson, and Chris Cruger, the event starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

