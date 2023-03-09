Bluegrass Jamboree Is Saturday at ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts’ monthly Bluegrass Night at ArtPort will host its annual Jamboree on Saturday, March 11, featuring five acoustic acts and a star-studded jam. Featuring hosts Bob & Sarah Amos, Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey, the Kowal Family Band, Dana Robinson, and Chris Cruger, the event starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.
Catamount Bluegrass Night is hosted by father-daughter duo Bob & Sarah Amos, whose trademark harmonies are a highlight of every show. Following the Amos duet, featured guests play a set, and then the night closes with a traditional bluegrass jam.
The Jamboree Catamount is among the most eagerly-anticipated events of the series, Catamount officials say. Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey are two of Vermont’s most beloved musical treasures, known for gorgeous vocal harmonies and rock-solid acoustic instrumental work.
The Kowal Family Band are four NEK siblings who sing their hearts out while playing fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and guitar with age-defying skill.
Dana Robinson’s riveting blend of original songwriting and traditional Appalachian music brings to his performances a deep understanding of America’s musical heritage and storytelling tradition.
Chris Cruger, known for his bass playing and vocals with the Bayley-Hazen Boys, is an accomplished bluegrass veteran and staple of Vermont’s authentic high-lonesome Americana scene.
To learn more about the Catamount Bluegrass Jamboree, visit catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600.
