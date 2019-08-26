Banjo Dan’s Bluegrass Revue returns to the Haskell Opera House in Derby Line, Vt./Stanstead, Quebec for a big twin bill on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Bluegrass music became a tradition at the Haskell in 2000 with the beginning of a 13-year run by Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys. Attracting a large contingent of fans from Canada and Vermont, the concerts were consistently a top draw at the venerable opera house on the border.
The Plowboys retired soon after the 2012 show, but founding members Dan and Willy Lindner were determined to keep a good thing going. So in 2013 a new tradition was born: a twin bill featuring The Sky Blue Boys along with Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing. After missing 2018 due to scheduling conflicts, both groups are eager to return to their favorite concert venue.
Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing has become the premier bluegrass band in the New England region, performing at major festivals and releasing several highly acclaimed CDs. Led by Bob on banjo and lead vocals, the group features top-flight instrumental work by some of northern Vermont’s best pickers and soaring harmonies by Bob and daughter Sarah, an emerging star vocalist. This is dynamic, soulful and exciting music – New England bluegrass at its best.
Meanwhile, The Sky Blue Boys, Banjo Dan and Willy, focus on the earlier sounds of the great “brothers duos” whose music directly preceded the full-band configuration of today’s bluegrass. Switching among guitars, mandolin, banjo and Dobro they offer a lively mix of traditional rural songs and originals, delivering a show full of energy, variety and fun. Two fine bands will be sharing the stage in a show culminating in a memorable all-in jam.
“What a way to wind down the summer!” says producer Dan Lindner. “Every one of us loves playing at the Haskell and bluegrass fans are in for some of the best acoustic music of the year – in a marvelous space that can’t be beat.”
