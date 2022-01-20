Bluegrass Show Going Virtual Jan. 22

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night goes online this month with a virtual concert featuring Beg, Steal, or Borrow and the Kowal Family Band. The event, originally scheduled to take place Jan. 22 at Catamount ArtPort at 7 p.m., will instead be broadcast on Catamount’s Facebook page. The date and time have not been changed.
Hosted by father/daughter duo, Bob and Sarah Amos, Catamount Bluegrass introduces upcoming and established bluegrass acts to audiences of all ages.
Beg, Steal, or Borrow formed in 2013 as a tribute band to 1970s bluegrass supergroup Old and In the Way, led by icons Jerry Garcia and David Grisman. Influenced by Appalachian, folk and country music, Beg, Steal, or Borrow have rounded out their repertoire with original tunes that resonate like vintage classics, earning the band a legion of fans and the title “Triple Crown Bluegrass Band,” courtesy of Bluegrass Today.
Beg, Steal, or Borrow includes Jeremy Sicily on guitar and dobro, Geoff Goodhue on mandolin and vocals, Roland Clark on violin, Fran Forim on bass and vocals, and Luke Auriemmo on banjo and vocals. “The band boasts decades of seasoned experience, evident in their evocative, complex arrangements and tight, polished live shows,” says Erin Narey of Catamount Arts.
The Kowal Family Band features four siblings, ranging in age from 11 to 18, on banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals. Raised in Groton and mentored by Northeast Kingdom bluegrass celebs, Bob Amos and Patrick Ross, “the Kowals are roots- music wunderkinds, seasoned performers despite their almost unbelievable ages,” Narey says.
The show will be broadcast live and free of charge. Catamount Bluegrass Night will return to Catamount ArtPort on March 26 with the Bob & Sarah Amos Band and the Matt Flinner Trio.
