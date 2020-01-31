Blues Musician Guy Davis To Perform At The White Mountain School

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — On Friday, Feb. 7, beginning at 7 p.m., The White Mountain School (371 West Farm Road) will present internationally acclaimed blues musician Guy Davis . White Mountain presents this program as part of its Cultural Event Series, which aims to connect White Mountain students and the community at large with rich cultural and performing arts productions.
Guy Davis has spent his musical life carrying his message of the blues around the world, from the Equator to the Arctic Circle, earning him the title “An Ambassador of the Blues.” The son of Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, Guy fell under the spell of blues icons like Blind Willie McTell and Fats Waller at an early age. His one-man play, “The Adventures of Fishy Waters: In Bed With the Blues,” premiered off-Broadway in the 1990s and has since been released as a double CD. He went on to star off-Broadway as the legendary Robert Johnson in “Robert Johnson: Trick The Devil,” winning the Blues Foundation’s “Keeping the Blues Alive” award. He followed the footsteps of another blues legend when he joined the Broadway production of “Finian’s Rainbow,” playing the part originated by Sonny Terry in 1947.
In 1995, Davis’ much-praised solo debut, “Stomp Down the Rider” on Red House Records, marked the arrival of a major talent, earning acclaim for his deft acoustic playing, his well-traveled voice, and his literate, yet highly accessible songwriting. He’s barely rested since then, taking his music to television (“Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” the “Late Show with David Letterman”) and radio (“A Prairie Home Companion,” “Mountain Stage,” “World Cafe,” and “E-Town”), as well as performing at theaters and festivals. Along the way, Davis has cut nine critically-acclaimed albums for the Red House label and four for his own label, Smokeydoke Records, and was nominated for nearly a dozen Blues Awards.
This performance will take place in White Mountain’s Lovejoy Chapel, and parking for off-campus guests will be available at any of the school’s public lots. This performance is free and open to the public.
Guy Davis is the second of three Cultural Events White Mountain will host as part of its Cultural Events Series, which aims to support White Mountain’s broader commitment to equity and inclusion by featuring artists from diverse cultural and musical backgrounds.
On Friday, April 17, The Dissipated Eight , the oldest a cappella group at Middlebury College, will perform. Additional details about the Dissipated Eight performance will be released closer to the date of the show.
Founded in 1886, The White Mountain School is a coeducational college-preparatory boarding and day school for 135 students grades 9-12/PG.
