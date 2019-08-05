Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing In Concert At Great North Woods Center For The Arts Aug. 10

Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., for what will be a night of top-flight bluegrass by one of the region’s favorites. Presented by the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts, this summer evening show will be held outdoors at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts on U.S. Rte. 3 in Columbia, N.H.
Bob Amos and his crew will roll in from Vermont to show why they have become one of the biggest draws every year during St. Johnsbury’s First Night North. “Bob and Catamount Crossing will be center stage at our new Arts Center, unleashing the absolute joy of bluegrass through a Green Mountain prism,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We are delighted to have Bob and the band back for our summer concerts at the Center.”
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts was purchased one year ago by the GNWCA through a gift from a private donor, and is the former home of the Shrine of Our Lady of Grace. The property is currently undergoing repairs and upgrades in the former Chapel/Barn, which will be converted to a theater and concert venue in the near future.
Bob Amos first became an internationally recognized and acclaimed bluegrass musician and songwriter as the leader of the popular award winning band Front Range. From 1990-2003, Front Range recorded seven CDs, and received top notch reviews and heavy airplay on bluegrass radio programs throughout the world. Over many years Amos has been universally praised for his musical arrangements and original bluegrass material. Sing Out! magazine has called Bob “one of the most constantly intelligent and interesting songwriters in American music.”
The group features Bob on banjo, guitar and vocals, his daughter Sarah Amos on vocals, Freeman Corey on fiddle, Gary Darling on mandolin and vocals, Steve Wright on guitar and vocals, and bassist Chris Cruger.
The band puts on an entertaining high-energy show, with stellar harmonies, rock solid instrumentation, top shelf original material, plus great new interpretations of some bluegrass classics.
