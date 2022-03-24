Bob & Sarah Amos Headline Return Of BlueGrass Night

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Bluegrass Night returns live and in-person this Saturday, March 26, at Catamount ArtPort. Two top-tier Americana and bluegrass acts are scheduled for the 7 p.m. show: Father/daughter duo Bob & Sarah Amos premiering their new band, and the Vermont Mandolin Trio.
“We are so happy to be bringing Bluegrass Night back in a safe way that all acoustic music fans can enjoy,” says Bob Amos. “The new ArtPort venue at the Green Mountain Mall is a wonderful, large space, and parking and access is easy. We will also have the Catamount Arts pro sound crew and staff to make this a really high-quality show experience.”
Bob & Sarah Amos’ new band will play original and traditional Americana and bluegrass selections, showcasing intricate instrumentation and soaring vocal harmonies. Guitarist/banjoist/vocalist Bob Amos is an award-winning and charts-topping singer/songwriter who has recorded a dozen albums and performed all over the United States and Europe. “Bob’s songs have also been recorded by top national bluegrass performers,” pointed out Erin Narey of Catamount Arts.
Fifteen years ago, Bob began performing 15 years ago with his then-13-year-old daughter Sarah. Together, they have developed “a mesmerizing vocal blend and a reputation for robust, evocative live performances that move deftly between haunting melodies, rollicking banjo riffs, and a feel-good front porch vibe at any venue.”
“Sarah and I are currently working hard on a new album of duo material,” Bob adds, “some of which we will be presenting for the first time [on Saturday].” Joining them in their new band are Andy Greene on guitar and vocals, Kirk Lord on bass, and Matt Flinner on mandolin.
The Vermont Mandolin Trio consists of three of Vermont’s finest mandolinists: Flinner, Will Patton, and Jamie Masefield, accompanied by acoustic bassist Pat Melvin.
Grammy-nominated Flinner is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished mandolinists in the world, Narey remarked. Multi-instrumentalist Will Patton has performed in bands playing everything from rock to bluegrass to Brazilian music. Jamie Masefield’s background playing traditional New Orleans jazz on the tenor banjo has influenced his mandolin playing over the years on his way to becoming one of the most widely-recognized jazz mandolinists in the country.
Catamount Bluegrass Night is free, but donations are accepted, and compliance with Catamount Arts’ COVID-19 safety protocol required. For more information, visit catamountarts.org.
