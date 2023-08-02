FRANCONIA, N.H. — On August 26-27, Olympic Gold Medalist and four-time world skiing champion Bode Miller and the Turtle Ridge Foundation will host the Annual Bode Bash Golf and Tennis Classic at Tamarack Tennis Camp and the Maplewood Golf Club.
Bode Bash, a two-day fundraising event, kicks off day one at Tamarack Tennis Camp with a round-robin tennis tournament for all levels, wheelchair tennis expo, silent auction, cocktail hour, dinner party, and live music. Day two starts at the Maplewood Golf Club with a grab n’ go breakfast, 18-hole golf scramble, on-course complimentary lunch, raffles, and contests.
The Turtle Ridge Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2005 by Bode Miller and his family, is dedicated to supporting adaptive and youth athletic opportunities in local communities.
“We started Bode Bash in 2008 as the summer version of our winter Bode Fest Ski Challenge fundraiser. These events give me the unique opportunity to connect with my local fans and supporters while helping the Turtle Ridge Foundation maintain our mission of supporting adaptive and youth sports organizations,” Miller says. “I love to golf and play tennis, and it’s great to see the diversity of everyone out there having fun and supporting a good cause.”
Each year, the Turtle Ridge Foundation chooses a non-profit to donate the proceeds from Bode Bash to. This year, the beneficiary will be Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, a non-profit rope tow in downtown Littleton, NH which provides affordable skiing and snowboarding to community members.
“We hope to elevate our community spirit by supporting Mt. Eustis Ski Hill,” says Kyla Miller, chief operating director at Turtle Ridge Foundation. “More than just nurturing a passion for winter sports, we also want to uplift and empower our community to carve a path for athletic opportunities for everyone.”
“We’re very excited about this collaboration with the Turtle Ridge Foundation,” says Katelyn Krumperman, president of Mt. Eustis Ski Hill. “Our vision and mission closely align with that of the Foundation, and we are beyond grateful that we’ve been chosen as this year’s beneficiary.”
Registered Bode Bash guests will have the opportunity to participate in warm-up tennis clinics led by Bode and his family, spend the day mingling and socializing with Bode, Turtle Ridge members and fellow supporters. For more information and to register, visit http://www.turtleridgefoundation.org.
