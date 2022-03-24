Bombadils Playing March 31 In Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — Canadian Folk Music Award nominees, the Bombadils, together with harpist Ellen Gibling, bring bluegrass/Celtic music March 31 to the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
Making their home in Halifax, the pan-folk ensemble features husband/wife duo Sarah Frank and Luke Fraser, plus Gibling from their extended musical family. Theirs is a story of two virtuosic instrumentalists – influenced by classical, jazz, bluegrass, and Celtic music.
Formed in 2009, The Bombadils write bittersweet but hopeful narratives. The band’s impressionistic lyrics are rife with poetry, fresh metaphors, scene-setting details, and clever turns of phrase. “These are front-porch style songs, but magnified by classical grace,” says the venue’s James Gallagher. “The Bombadils’ music features dynamic arrangements, adventurous instrumental passages, colorful harmonic progressions, heavenly vocal harmony interlace, and thrilling improvisational sections. Woven throughout this rich tapestry are Sarah’s angelic soprano vocals, her dazzling fiddle playing, Luke’s warmly soulful singing and his prowess as a sensitive accompanist and a dynamic soloist on guitar and mandolin.” The band’s musicality reflects the mystical quality of its name, he added, which is pinched from the character Tom Bombadil, of J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings epic.
The group has released three albums. Canadian arts journalist Bob Mersereau describes The Bombadils’ music as “folk tunes done with musical adventure and sophistication” and Elmore Magazine describes their music as “an enchanting folk romp.” The Bombadils’ third album, 2016’s New Shoes, was nominated for two Canadian Folk Music Awards and won Folk Music Ontario’s “Album of the Year.” Since 2015, the band has toured throughout Canada and beyond.
The show is supported in part by grants from the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Meeting House (153 York St.) is handicap accessible.
