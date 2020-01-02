Borderline Players will hold auditions for its spring and fall shows on Friday, Jan. 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Universalist Parish Hall in Derby Line.
The first production of the season will be the classic comedy Noises Off! by Michael Frayn and directed by Steve Gonyaw. Performances are May 8-9-10 and 15-16-17, 2020 at the Haskell Opera House.
This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening night and a performance towards the end of a run. Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theatre, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Noises Off is a backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers and flying sardines!
The cast includes 9 characters, 5 male and 4 female.
The fall production will be the comedy-drama, The Tin Woman by Sean Grennan and directed by Benjamin Tabah. Performances are slated for October 16-17-18 and 23-24-25, 2020 at the Haskell Opera House.
Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, Joy finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter and healing. An intimate and poignant play that explores the power of human connection.
The cast features 6 roles, 4 female and 2 male, including two for actors 60-plus.
For further character details, visit http://borderlineplayers.org.
Borderline Players’ summer musical will be announced soon, with auditions at a later date.
For more information or to reserve an audition time, contact borderlineplayers@outlook.com.
