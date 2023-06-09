Borderline Players Present Sondheim Musical ‘Into The Woods’

DERBY LINE — Borderline Players present Into the Woods June 23-24-25-30, and July 1-2 at the Haskell Opera House in Stanstead, Que./Derby Line, Vt.
With book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Steven Sondheim, this wry reimagining of Grimm’s fairy tales is under the direction of Meghan Corbett, with musical direction by Mark Violette.
The story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the Baker and his wife are visited by the neighborhood witch, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey into the woods to reverse the curse. Once everyone has gotten their wish and will seemingly live happily ever after, we see how the consequences of their actions haunt them in disastrous ways. The community must come together to save each other and their kingdom, but sacrifices must be made.
“Into the Woods has quickly become one of the best theatre experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Corbett says. “Our phenomenal cast is having a blast getting ready to present an excellent show, and we can’t wait for everyone to get a chance to go ‘Into the Woods’ with us on the glorious Haskell stage.”
The Borderline Players cast includes: Kathryn Maurice (Narrator), Todd Cubit (Baker), Sarah Comtois (Baker’s Wife), Holly Lillis (Cinderella), Neo Walsh (Jack), Jessica Maurice (Jack’s Mother), Kendyl Page (Little Red), Elizabeth McElhaney (The Witch), Sonia Patenaude (Stepmother), Emmie Wilkie (Florinda), Natalie Lawson (Lucinda), Autumn Cubit (Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant), Ian Yarnall (Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf), Ryan Carpenter (Rapunzel’s Prince/The Steward), Zoe Lucas-Yarnall (Rapunzel), Jon Comtois (Mysterious Man), and Ben Gonyaw (Puppeteer).
Tickets are available at the MAC Center for the Arts in Newport, the Haskell Free Library and the Colby-Curtis Museum in Stanstead. Tickets are also available online (U.S. funds only) at https://borderlineplayers.org. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of performance.
Note that Canadian audience members should park in Canada and walk along the sidewalk into the United States to the main entrance. After the performance, they must return to Canada the same way. Passports are not required but patrons should have identification on hand should they be asked to identify themselves to border authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.