Borderline Players Presents ABBA Musical ‘Mamma Mia!’

DERBY LINE — The crowd-pleasing musical Mamma Mia! comes to the Haskell Opera House in Stanstead and Derby Line, presented by Borderline Players August 9-11 and 16-18.
Featuring over 20 songs by the Swedish pop phenomenon ABBA, the musical centres around Sophie, whose dream of a perfect wedding includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother, Donna, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie secretly invites her three possible fathers to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought.
“After years of waiting for Mamma Mia! to be available for community theatres, this production is a dream come true for me,” said director Mary Hoadley. “It has personal meaning for me, but it’s truly a fun and uplifting show. You simply can never hear enough ABBA, and our cast is so abundantly talented that it just makes it that much better!”
The cast features local stage veteran Ruth-Ann Fletcher as Donna and Holly Lillis as Sophie. Potential dads are played by Mike Desjardins, James Merriam and Todd Cubit, joined by Sarah Comtois and Tiffany Quinn as Donna’s former bandmates along with a large supporting cast from both sides of the Canada-US border: Meghan Corbett, Jessi Sackett, Lourdes Ortiz, Thomas Alexandre, Shannon Quinn, Roderick Owens, Jaime Comtois, Amy Nadeau, Autumn Cubit, Debbie Bishop, Dayna Alexandre, Emmie Wilkie, Dorothy Moffatt and Charli Kellaway. Choreography by Hope Guisinger.
The performances will include the live band last seen backing last summer’s hit production of Little Shop of Horrors and will once again be led by musical director Mark Violette on keyboards, with Gideon Yellin, guitar; Lloyd White, bass; and Alex Lepanto, drums.
Show times are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., with a second matinee Sunday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.
