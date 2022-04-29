Borderline Players Return, Auditioning For ‘The Addams Family’

Director Sarah Comtois and Choreographer Hope Guisinger host a second round of auditions for the Borderline Players Theatre Company's upcoming production of "The Addams Family." Ruth-Ann Fletcher, at left, and Michael Desjardins, at right, audition and snag the roles for Alice and Mal Beineke this summer. (Courtesy photo)
In January 2020, The Borderline Players Theatre Company was headed for its best year yet! It hosted auditions for their third season and was ready to hit the stage running.
But a global pandemic had other plans.
The international theatre company, that performs at Haskell Opera House in Derby Line, found its rehearsals halted in March 2020, and the border closed soon thereafter. Now, Borderline Players Theatre Company is ready to reunite.
“We are so pleased to be coming back together to keep the arts alive and well here on the border,” said Founder Christopher Planetta. “We have worked hard to make sure that we still offer only the highest-quality shows and entertainment we can. I think everyone will be thrilled to see the curtain come back up and hear the laughter and applause. I know I will be!”
“Watching them lock up the Haskell and close the border hit many of us hard,” said Director and Board Member Mary Hoadley. “This isn’t just a theatre company; this is a family. We look forward to being back together as two countries commit to one goal: making drama on the border!”
The company will be back on stage Aug. 5-14, with the fun, fast-paced musical The Addams Family. Director Sarah Comtois said, “I have been looking forward to this for a long time! I think we all have newfound gratitude for theatre as a whole now. I am so excited to have the opportunity to bring this first post-pandemic show to the Haskell stage.”
