Auditions for The Addams Family: The Musical will take place Saturday, March 7, 10am-3pm at First Universalist Parish Hall, Derby Line. Borderline Players will present this production in the Haskell Opera House August 7-8-9 and 14-15-16, 2020.
In the kooky world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare faced by every family: the kids are growing up. Gomez and Morticia’s dark, macabre daughter Wednesday is now a young woman who has fallen for a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable family! In one fateful, hilarious night, the Addams family must face the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid: change!
The show will be directed by Sarah Comtois, with music direction by Mark Violette, both of whom were last seen in 2019’s production of Mamma Mia!
Roles are available for all voices and ages, including ensemble roles. Character details at borderlineplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.