LYNDON— Boston Dance Theater (BDT), a group that performs works with a socio-political focus, will perform at 7 p.m. March 5 at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus, its first appearance in northern Vermont.
The performance will take place in the Alexander Twilight Theatre.
BDT co-artistic directors are internationally known yoga instructor Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili. BDT promotes international cooperation and the power of the arts to help address important global issues.
