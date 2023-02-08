Welcome to the “new & different” show you have been looking for…Boston’s long-running WORLD GONE CRAZY! Imagine a trio of funny musicians….or a few comics who also play instruments and perform live song parodies, impressions, fake commercials and audience interactive routines!
World Gone Crazy rocks today’s news for laughs: This side-splitting show skewers today’s current events and issues by marrying rapid-fire songs and stand-up comedy. Still trying to get your head around World Gone Crazy? Start the blender: Add one part Blues Brothers, two parts Capitol Steps and three parts Barenaked Ladies. Add in a little Adam Sandler as well to complete a hysterical recipe! Featuring drummer and comic personality Gary Marino (ABC’s “Live with Kelly Ripa,” “Million Calorie March: The Movie!”) Singer/Guitarist/Impressionist Bryson Lang (“Extreme Gong Show,” “Austin Powers II,” “Batman & Robin” ) and the talented Mr. Billy Focker on keyboards & backing vocals.
Launched nine years ago for lovers of stand-up comedy and live music – there is simply no other live show like World Gone Crazy.
Plan to bring your ID and cash so you can grab a drink at the Catamount Arts bar. We’ll have select beer and cider available for purchase.
Catamount Arts will welcome Marino Live Comedy to the Catamount ArtPort, located in the Green Mountain Mall building, on Saturday, January 21st, at 7 pm. The show, hosted by Boston comedic performer and media personality Gary Marino, will also feature comics Mark Riccadonna and James Dorsey.
“Ski crowd!” Marino says of his upcoming Catamount ArtPort appearance. “Can’t wait to get back up north to kick off our new comedy series in St. Johnsbury.”
Gary Marino is a Comedy Store veteran and has appeared at Laugh Boston, Off the Hook, the Balboa Bay Club and Gillette Stadium. An award-winning filmmaker, live show producer, author, and performer, he’s a fixture in the Boston stand-up scene as well as the creator of the World Gone Crazy Comedy Band and its Kitchen Sink Show.
Mark Riccadonna is a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” and star of the award-winning film “Game Night.” He can be heard on SiriusXM radio and on his hit podcast “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling.” A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Riccadonna has been a touring performer for twenty years, including for the USO, as well as a radio host, actor, director, and columnist.
James Dorsey earned his first D- for conduct in second grade and has since turned being “disruptive in class” into a career. Winner of the Catch a New Rising Star competition and the Plymouth Rock Comedy Festival, Dorsey has performed at every major comedy club in New England and at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival. He has shared the stage with Jerry Seinfeld, Lenny Clarke, Jim Gaffigan, Gilbert Gottfried, and Steven Wright.
The Catamount ArtPort, a former Green Mountain Mall retail space repurposed by Catamount Arts to accommodate a broad spectrum of live performances and arts events, has hosted comedians Bob Marley and Omega Jade, musical acts including the Adam Ezra Group and The Last King, and events ranging from Circus Smirkus Vacation Camp to the Annual Catamount Arts Auction Gala.
Marino Live Comedy is the first of multiple stand-up acts booked for Catamount ArtPort in the coming months. For tickets to see Marino Live Comedy, featuring stand-up pros Gary Marino, Mark Riccadonna, and James Dorsey, at Catamount ArtPort, on Saturday, January 21, at 7 pm, or to learn more about Catamount Arts 2023 programming, visit www.catamountarts.org.
