The Bradford Historical Society will be open on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1-5 p.m. for a final opportunity to see the extensive display of photographs by nationally recognized photographer Philip Ross Hastings. Hastings grew up in Bradford and graduated from the Academy in the early 1940s. After this special opening the display will be dismantled in favor of a new display in recognition of the bicentennial of the establishment of Bradford Academy.
The Museum is located on the third floor of the Bradford Academy building at 172 North Main, Bradford. Other displays include one on local organizations that no longer exist, a collection on Stonecliff Farm in the 1950s as well as a wide collection of Bradford artifacts and photographs.
