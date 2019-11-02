GLOVER — Bread and Puppet Theater presents Existibility , a new show that will be premiered at Bread and Puppet this fall for three shows only. Existibility examines our entrapment in working for our existence - complete with the operation of existence machinery, a work-enhancing orchestra and a post-work recreation dance.
Puppets big and small, mechanical and hand operated, loud and quiet inhabit the painted puppet stage that frames the show’s visual and auditory experience.
Existibility will play on Sunday, Nov. 10, 17 and 24 at 3 p.m in the Ballroom at Bread and Puppet, 753 Heights Road, Glover. Admission by donation, no advanced tickets. Limited seating.
“ Existibility is a quasi medieval morality play minus the divinity in charge,” says director Peter Schumann. It’s “about existence or the ability to exist, featuring the sky’s giant hand, the door between existence and non existence, detainees of the existence republic and correctional facilitators who correct them. Plus hand puppet kids who are out to change the whole thing.”
After the show Bread and Puppet will serve sourdough rye bread with aioli, and The Bread and Puppet Museum and Museum Store will be open.
Bread & Puppet Theater champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Its shows are political and spectacular, with huge puppets made of paper maché and cardboard. Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann on New York City’s Lower East Side, the theater has been based in the North East Kingdom of Vermont since the early 1970s.
