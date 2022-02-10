Bread And Puppet Theatre To Be Featured In Marionette Exhibition

MONTREAL, QUEBEC — This year’s Marionnettes en vitrines! walkabout exhibit presented as part of the Festival de Casteliers program in Montreal is welcoming Vermont’s renowned Bread and Puppet Theater to celebrate close to 60 years of the company’s artistic commitment to a better world.
From now until March 6, a selection of puppets, masks, posters and painted bedsheets from the vast collection that Peter Schumann, of the Bread and Puppet Theater, has created over the years will be on display. “Drawing on hundreds of artifacts from the company’s various productions, this 11th edition of Marionnettes en vitrines! boasts the largest exhibition of Bread and Puppet Theater works ever presented in Canada,” states media contact, Isabel Bleau.
Bread and Puppet Theater is one of the oldest non-profit political theatre companies in the United States. Founded in New York City in 1963 by Peter and Elka Schumann, it began by creating rod and glove puppet shows for children. Over the years, Peter Schumann developed more complex works in which politics, sculpture, music, dance and text share equal billing. The company has played a major role in the development of puppetry and street art around the world. Their shows often involve volunteers of all ages from the community creating puppets and stories and participating in the performances.
In 1974, Bread and Puppet moved to a large farm in Glover. The 140-year-old barn has been transformed into a museum where the company’s tremendous collection of works is on display.
The company’s name came from an unusual practice: Bread and Puppet offers sourdough bread, which Peter himself bakes for thousands of audience members to remind them that theatre is as indispensable to humans as bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.